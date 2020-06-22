President of Republic of North Macedonia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Your Excellency, on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I have a special honor and pleasure, on behalf of the citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia and on my personal behalf, to extend to you heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for prosperity of your country,” President Pendarovski said.

“At the same time, I would like to take this solemn opportunity to express my hope for further development of the relations and deepening of the cooperation between North Macedonia and Azerbaijan, in all areas of mutual interest,” the president said. “Your Excellency, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.”

News.Az

