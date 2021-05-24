President of Singapore congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Singapore Madam Halimah Yacob congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day.

"Your Excellency, on the auspicious occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it gives me great pleasure to convey on behalf of the people of Singapore my most sincere congratulations and best wishes for the continued peace, happiness, and prosperity of your country and people," president of the Republic of Singapore said.

"As we continue our common efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, Singapore will continue to work closely with the international community to protect lives and livelihoods, and mitigate the impact wrought by the pandemic," the president of the Republic of Singapore said.

News.Az

