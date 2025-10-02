President of the European Parliament welcomes latest Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met in Copenhagen on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit, News.Az reports citing local media.

"In Copenhagen, I had an excellent meeting with Nikol Pashinyan , Prime Minister of Armenia, who will host the next European Political Community summit.

I welcomed the deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan which gives real hope for lasting peace, as well as Armenia's commitment to deepening ties with Europe and advancing our shared values of democracy, stability, and prosperity," Roberta Metsola wrote in a post on X.

News.Az