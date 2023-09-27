Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War martyrs commemorated in France

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Embassy in France has organized a commemorative event on the occasion of 27 September – Remembrance Day to pay tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs, News.az reports.

The participants observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of the Patriotic War martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva highlighted the launch of the large-scale counter-offensive operation called “Iron Fist” by the Azerbaijani armed forces led by Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev to prevent the provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces. She also underlined the heroism of the courageous Azerbaijani Army, which had contributed to the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories, saying that Azerbaijani martyrs will be forever etched in the memory of the Azerbaijani people.

