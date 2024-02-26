President of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation meets with Kazakh Minister of Culture and Information

+ ↺ − 16 px

During her visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundations Aktoty Raimkulova met with Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva.

The meeting emphasized the existing cooperation ties between the Foundation and Kazakhstan, the founding country of the organization. Discussions revolved around the Foundation's activities in the current and upcoming years, particularly in protecting and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Kazakhstan.

During the conversation, the sides also exchanged views on the implementation of the "Turkic Cultural Heritage Convention" within the framework of the strategic program "Turkic World Vision-2040", entrusted to the Foundation. The creation of the Foundation's Council and preparations for the Meeting of the Council with the participation of ministers of culture from member countries were highlighted.

Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva stressed the significance for the Turkic world of the Convention prepared by the Foundation and expressed confidence in providing necessary support for cooperation in this area. She also highly appreciated the organization's efforts to establish the Foundation's Council and confirmed participation in the Council Meeting, which is planned to be held in March this year.

The meeting continued with the discussion of further prospects for cooperation between the Foundation and Kazakhstan and issues of mutual interest.

