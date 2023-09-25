President of Türkiye: Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline project will contribute to energy security of Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline project will deepen our partnership with Azerbaijan in the field of energy and contribute to Europe's energy security,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a press statement together with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

“In addition to the Kars-Nakhchivan railway project, contracts on residential buildings and electricity were signed a little ago. Thus, we once again expressed our determination to develop our relations in the fields of transport, logistics and energy,” the President of Türkiye added.

News.Az