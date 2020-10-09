President of World Academy of Art & Science sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President and Chief Executive Officer of the World Academy of Art & Science Garry Jacobs has sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The letter reads:

"Your Excellency,

.The World Academy of Art & Science is following current events in Nagorno-Karabakh with great concern. We pray for the victims and speedy recovery of the wounded. As academicians, we believe that during the 75th anniversary of the UN everyone should respect and act according to the UN Security Council resolutions.

During the past decade, we have worked closely with our ally Nizami Ganjavi International Center to promote dialogue, tolerance and understanding and we hope this will continue to be of benefit to the world. We are in close collaboration with Rovshan Muradov, Executive Director of NGIC and Associate Fellow of WAAS."

