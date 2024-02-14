President of World Association of Kickboxing Organizations congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Roy Baker, President of World Association of Kickboxing Organizations has addressed a letter of congratulation to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

In my capacity as president of WAKO, the IOC World governing body for the sport of Kickboxing, I would like to congratulate you on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Today Azerbaijan is well known in the world for making great progress, creating big opportunities for its citizens and success delivering a steady state of opportunity and growth for the country.

These big prosperities are a testament to your capability and passion to make Azerbaijan stronger and more resilient.

I believe that Azerbaijan following your re-election and under your authority will continue to grow and prosper.

I would like to in particular commend your big support for all fields, especially sport. Azerbaijan hosts many Olympic events, festivals, Formula 1, and other events, that's why Baku is famous in the world as the capital of sport, you understand the value and you care about sport as a catalyst for a healthy country.

Your Excellency, I reaffirm my deepest respect and extend my best wishes to you, your team and your family.

Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration."

News.Az