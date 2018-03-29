President Rouhani: Iran always stands by Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran always stands by Azerbaijan; if Iran is safe, Azerbaijan will be safe as well. Likewise, if there is development in Azerbaijan, there will be development in Iran as well, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Rouhani made the remarks at the Azerbaijani-Iranian business forum in Baku on March 29, APA reports.

“The only way we can achieve economic growth in both countries is through mutual support. All that the two countries do is for you, for the two peoples, for businessmen as well as for you – entrepreneurs. Everything should be based on loyalty. Let us be loyal to each other. Imagine that I have deceived you in, say, trade—from which I seek refuge with Allah—thereby making profit. If so, this profit will be last. But if we both care about each other and seek to meet our mutual interests, this trade will be lasting. We ought to think about beneficial relations,” the Iranian leader said.

Rouhani noted that Iran and Azerbaijan can cooperate in a number of areas.

“We have good opportunities in the energy, oil, gas and oil-chemistry areas in both countries. You entrepreneurs can be active in this area in both countries. In recent years we have even been cooperating in the field of agriculture and we’re making an effort to strengthen this cooperation. We can cooperate in many other areas as well. We can cooperate in the fields of health, medicine, advanced technology and science as well. Our scientists, poets, intellectuals have invited us to brotherhood, friendship and cooperation throughout history. Friendship and brotherhood is more important than car manufacture, cooperation in the Caspian Sea, the Rasht-Astara railway line, and the North-South and South-West corridors. It is important for us to feel this brotherhood more and more every day. We want security and stability. It is possible only through friendship. Azerbaijan's security is our security, and Azerbaijan's development is Iran's development. We must support each other in this region. We must take advantage of opportunities. These relations can turn into bilateral, multilateral relationships, and then we can have a reliable network. This network will be a durable and reliable one. When you need us, we are with you, and you are with us when we need you,” he said.

