Presidential aide shares post on return of Azerbaijani delegation from New York

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has shared a post on X regarding the return of the Azerbaijani delegation from New York. 

"The Azerbaijani delegation, led by President Ilham Aliyev, who participated in the opening of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, is back home in Azerbaijan on September 27 – Remembrance Day! Flight route: New York – Ganja!" he wrote, News.Az reports.


