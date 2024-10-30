Presidential aide: 'Washington Post reminds me of Komsolmolskaya Pravda in final days USSR'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has addressed an article written by Jeff Bezos and published in The Washington Post.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, Hajiyev expressed his views on the effects of negative propaganda, News.Az reports."I would like to draw the attention of the Washington Post and certain Congress officials, which are running a vile propaganda campaign against Azerbaijan always, especially in the run-up of COP29, to this article by Jeff Bezos. In his courageous and rightful critique, Bezos illustrates just how low the level of trust has fallen with examples like WaPo and other media. He also mentions that creating a victim image does not help,” Hajiyev noted.“In the annual public surveys about trust and reputation, journalists and the media have regularly fallen near the very bottom, often just above Congress. But in this year’s Gallup poll, we have managed to fall below Congress. Our profession is now the least trusted of all.”“Lack of credibility isn’t unique to The Post,” he stressed.“The Washington Post and the New York Times win prizes, but increasingly we talk only to a certain elite. More and more, we talk to ourselves.”“However, Bezos’ article addresses issues on a national level, while globally, the trust even is far extremely low. The world distinguishes well between black and white. Vile propagandas only generates disgust and mistrust globally,” the presidential aide stated.“Comrades' at Washington Post, your style and working methodology reminds me of 'Komsomolskaya Pravda' in the final days of the USSR,” Hajiyev added.

News.Az