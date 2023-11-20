Presidents of Azerbaijan, Iraq hold one-on-one meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, News.Az reports.

The head of state recalled the Iraqi President’s visit to Azerbaijan and the meeting they held on the sidelines of the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement. Expressing satisfaction with the Iraqi President’s first official visit to Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said he is confident that this visit and the discussions to be held during the visit would make a significant contribution to further development of relations between the two countries.

The head of state said that the meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic, Trade, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation would be held in Iraq soon, adding that it would play an important role in further expanding economic and trade relations.

The President of Iraq underlined his country’s determination to further develop relations with Azerbaijan, noting that the documents to be signed as part of the visit will significantly contribute to the expansion of ties.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized that both countries always supported each other's positions within international organizations. They noted that Azerbaijan and Iraq had suffered from occupation, but this situation had become history.

During the conversation, the Presidents pointed out that there are favorable opportunities for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economy, energy, culture, science, education and tourism.

