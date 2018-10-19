Presidents of Azerbaijan, Turkey inaugurate Star Oil Refinery

+ ↺ − 16 px

An inauguration ceremony of the Star Oil Refinery was held in the city of Izmir, Turkey on October 19.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the ceremony, AZERTAC reports.

The Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents first viewed the refinery’s area from the terrace.

The heads of state were informed of the work carried out at the Star Oil Refinery.

They then posed for photographs.

The opening ceremony started with the screening of a video highlighting the historic importance of the Star Oil Refinery.

News.Az

