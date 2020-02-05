Prices of food products and soft drinks in Armenia increased by 3.1% in January 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prices of food products and soft drinks in Armenia in January 2020 increased by 3.1% compared to December 2019, and decreased by 1.8% when compared to January 2019, the National Statistical Committee (NSC) said, adding that the rise was largely driven by an increase in the prices for fruits and vegetables by 10.4% and 17.6% respectively.

According to NSC, prices of vegetables in January 2020 decreased by 4.4% compared with January 2019, increased by 17.6 %%, when compared with December 2019. Fruit prices went up by 0.9% and 10.4%, respectively.



Overall, the prices of fruits and vegetables grew by 14.9% in January 2020 year-on-year. Fruits and vegetables, which account for 9.08% in the consumer basket, contributed to a 1.4 percentage point rise in consumer prices, ARKA citing reports cNSC.



Bakery products and cereals, soft drinks, coffee, tea and cocoa in January 2020 when compared with January 2019 increased by 0.1%, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco products grew by 0.4%, driven by 0.6% rise in alcoholic drinks.

Fish and seafood also fell in prices: in January 2020 their prices fell by 4.4% year-on-year, and by 1.4% from December 2019. Sugar prices dropped by 13.5% and 1.2% respectively. Prices of dairy products, cheese, and eggs in January 2020 fell by 3.7% year-on-year, and by 0.9% from 2019 December.

In January 2020, meat products fell by 2.7% compared to January 2019, and by 0.3% compared to December 2019.

Vegetable oil and fat prices in January compared with December fell by 0.1%. In general, consumer prices in Armenia in January 2020 increased by 0.2% compared to January 2019, and by 1.3% from December 2019.

