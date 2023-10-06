Prime Minister Ali Asadov meets with Speaker of National Assembly of Serbia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia Vladimir Orlic, who is on an official visit to the country, News.az reports.

During the meeting, they hailed the relations of friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia, stressing the importance of reciprocal visits and close contacts between the heads of state of the two countries in developing relations.

They noted that the “Memorandum on the Establishment of the Strategic Partnership Council between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Serbia” signed during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s official visit to Serbia in November last year had raised the interstate relations to a qualitatively new level.

The Azerbaijani PM also expressed gratitude to the Serbian Speaker of the National Assembly for attending and addressing the Special Session hosted by Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

They emphasized that Azerbaijan and Serbia had always supported each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty both in a bilateral format and within the international organizations.

The sides stressed the need to make further steps to increase trade turnover and mutual investments. They emphasized the significance of practical implementation of the agreement reached during the 7th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Serbia Joint Intergovernmental Commission in Belgrade in this regard.

Highlighting the cooperation in the field of energy, they highlighted the importance of commissioning of the Greece-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector in Sofia, in October last year. It was noted that after the commissioning of the Bulgaria-Serbia Gas Interconnector, Serbia would also be supplied with the Azerbaijani gas.

The meeting also saw discussions on prospects for expansion of cooperation in transport and transit, renewable energy, humanitarian and other areas.

News.Az