Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan and Russia met in Moscow

A bilateral meeting took place between the Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Chairman of the Russian government Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow, News.az reports.

Azerbaijani-Russian relations and the situation of the relations between the two countries in different fields were discussed in the meeting held within the framework of the Caspian Economic Forum.

Mikhail Mishustin noted that his country highly evaluates the friendly relations with Azerbaijan. He noted that our people are connected by many years of historical relations.

Ali Asadov said that the relations between the two countries are at high-level thanks to the activities of the heads of state Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin.

News.Az