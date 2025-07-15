Prince Harry and King Charles ‘lay down their swords’ in tentative peace talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

A royal reconciliation may be in the making as King Charles and Prince Harry move toward mending their fractured relationship following a secretive “peace summit” between their aides in London last week, sources revealed.

After five tumultuous years of estrangement following Harry and Meghan’s exit from royal duties, and a slew of explosive public accusations, royal insiders say both sides are cautiously seeking a way forward, News.Az reports, citing Daily Express.

“This was not a formal negotiation, but rather an informal, heartfelt exchange,” a palace source shared. “It was the first real signal that both father and son want to lay down their swords.”

At the center of the conflict has been Harry’s long-running legal fight over the right to taxpayer-funded security while in the U.K. The Duke of Sussex has expressed frustration that the King hasn’t intervened, despite the monarch’s limited influence over judicial matters. Following a court loss, Harry said in a BBC interview, “I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile.”

Despite that remark seemingly setting back reconciliation efforts, last week’s behind-the-scenes meeting has renewed hope. King Charles’s communications chief even brought gifts for Harry’s team, signaling an intent to soften tensions.

However, Prince William remains notably absent from the dialogue. Sources suggest the Prince of Wales remains unwilling to reengage, having been deeply hurt by Harry’s portrayal of him and Princess Kate in the memoir Spare. One aide remarked, “He’s not angry anymore. He’s just moved on.”

While no firm commitments were made, the conversation was described as “warm and respectful,” raising the possibility of a long-overdue reunion, perhaps even in person, between father and son.

Still, reconciliation between brothers appears unlikely unless Harry ends his public criticisms of the Royal Family, something insiders say is now essential for trust to be rebuilt.

