Principle of alliance established on basis of Shusha Declaration opens up significant opportunities: Turkish official

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Fuat Oktay, News.Az reports.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova commended Fuat Oktay’s activity during his tenure as Vice President of Türkiye and co-chairman of the Azerbaijan- Türkiye Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation.

The Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker also congratulated Fuat Oktay on his appointment as a Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye. She also noted that nearly 30 deputies of the Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis observed presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova stressed the importance of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s last visit to Türkiye, highlighting the role of high-level meetings and talks in the development of bilateral relations.

Touching upon bilateral interparliamentary relations, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova noted that the Agreement on Cooperation signed between Azerbaijan’s MIlli Majlis and the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT) this April will give an impetus to further development of bilateral relations.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova also briefed the Turkish delegation about the ongoing restoration and reconstruction projects in the liberated Azerbaijani territories as well as the course of the peace process.

The Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye also shared his impressions from the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The principle of alliance established on a basis of the Shusha Declaration gives us significant opportunities, Fuat Oktay noted.

Fuat Oktay once again expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani state and people for their fraternal support during the devastating quake in Türkiye in February this year.

Oktay also shared his thoughts on the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, prospects for cooperation within the TURKPA, further expansion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, energy, transport as well as mega projects implemented in the region.

News.Az