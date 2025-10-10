Pro-Gaza charity says Israel blocking 250 tons of aid bound for Gaza via Jordan

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Italian charity has accused Israel of blocking 250 tons of humanitarian aid intended for Gaza, citing disputes over the shipment’s contents and registration procedures.

Italy’s Music for Peace NGO, which participated in last month’s Global Sumud Flotilla, said on Thursday that the aid—comprising food, medical supplies, and educational materials—has been held up despite repeated attempts to arrange delivery through Jordan, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“They told us that with a few phone calls, in three hours the aid would have been in. Well, we've been trying for four weeks, and the end result is that we have been refused,” said Stefano Rebora, the charity’s head, speaking in the Italian parliament.

Rebora said Israel requested the removal of “high-energy food products” such as biscuits and honey from the shipment, a demand his organisation refused to meet. He also cited disagreements over the registration and accreditation of the charity and its local agents.

The Israeli military’s coordination body, COGAT, denied blocking such food items and accused some international organisations of misrepresenting Israel’s actions to portray it as obstructing aid. An Israeli military official said the refusal of certain groups to cooperate with registration raised “serious concerns” about possible links to Hamas.

Hamas has rejected Israel’s accusations that it diverts aid.

The dispute comes as Israel and Hamas signed a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal on Thursday, marking the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace initiative aimed at ending the conflict in the Palestinian territory.

News.Az