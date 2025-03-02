Pro-Ukraine demonstration held at New York’s Times Square VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hundreds rallied in New York’s Times Square on Saturday to show support for Ukraine and protest U.S. policies on Russia’s war.

According to a Ukrinform correspondent in New York, participants carried blue-and-yellow flags and held signs condemning President Donald Trump and his administration, News.Az informs via UkrInform.

Protests were held in multiple cities across the United States that day.

According to The Guardian, demonstrators in Los Angeles, waving Ukrainian flags, staged a protest in front of the SpaceX headquarters. Meanwhile, protesters in Boston held an “emergency rally” for “fair peace” for Ukraine at Boston Common.

“Ukraine wants fair peace. Ukraine wants the war to end,” wrote the group Boston Supports Ukraine on Facebook. “Ukraine wants all of this on fair terms with security guarantees.”

Also, hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Waitsfield, Vermont, on Saturday to oppose the stance of U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, who had arrived at a local ski resort with his family.

As reported, on Friday, a public dispute erupted at the White House between the U.S. and Ukrainian Presidents, resulting in the breakdown of negotiations. Vice President Vance was actively involved, criticizing Zelensky.

