Process of obtaining state registration for real estate simplified in Azerbaijan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has amended the "Procedural Rules for Accepting, Verifying and Obtaining Documents for State Registration of Rights to Real Estate," APA reports.

Until now the citizens of the country owning real estate have received an extract from the register in the form of a paper when registering it.



According to the new rules, these documents, at the request of citizens, will be issued in both paper and electronic form.



The amendments to the above-mentioned Rules were made in accordance with the amendments to the "Law on the State Register of Immovable Property" of April 25, 2017.

