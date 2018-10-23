Program of 6th Baku Int’l Humanitarian Forum revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over 580 people from 97 countries will take part in the forum

Baku will host the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum on October 25-26 to be attended by authoritative persons, head of the international relations and innovation development department of Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry Vasif Eyvazzade said at a press conference Oct. 23.

He stressed that as part of the current forum on the theme of “Shaping a New World and a New Humanity: Creativity and Human Development”, quite interesting plenary and working sessions will be held.

Eyvazzade reminded that authoritative individuals, politicians, scientists, representatives of international organizations, state and government officials participated in humanitarian forums held so far in Azerbaijan.

He noted that as part of the forum, Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry will hold an international conference on sustainable development. This conference will be organized as one of the main platforms of the forum, during which discussion of interesting topics is planned, he said.

Eyvazzade stressed that the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum should also be perceived as support of the Azerbaijani state for the development of human capital.

The traditional Baku International Humanitarian Forum, which has been held in Azerbaijan for several years, is among the most representative and authoritative forums and platforms in the world.

