News.Az presents an article, titled “Promoting the China-Azerbaijan Friendship for a Better Future”, by Ms. Lu Mei, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In this vibrant season of spring, it is a great honor for me to have been appointed by President Xi Jinping as the tenth Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Azerbaijan. As I step onto this beautiful, and vibrant land for the first time, I feel greatly honored by the mission and deeply aware of the responsibility it carries. On the third day after my arrival in Baku, I presented my credentials to President Ilham Aliyev, reflecting the high regard that His Excellency the President and the Azerbaijani government have for China-Azerbaijan relations.

China and Azerbaijan are strategic partners. In recent years, under the personal commitment and promotion of the two heads of state, China-Azerbaijan relations have maintained a good momentum of development. The political mutual trust between the two sides has been continuously strengthened, joint construction of the Belt and Road initiative has yielded fruitful outcomes, and our international collaboration has been highly productive. At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will pay a state visit to China from April 22nd to 24th. This visit will mark President Ilham Aliyev's seventh trip to China. During the visit, President Xi Jinping will hold talks with President Ilham Aliyev to chart a new blueprint for the development of China-Azerbaijan relations. Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji will meet with President Ilham Aliyev and exchange views on cooperation in various fields. It is believed that this visit will further deepen the China-Azerbaijan relations of strategic partnership and bring more benefits to the people of both countries. It is a great honor for me to witness this important historical moment in China-Azerbaijan relations shortly after assuming my new tenure. I am confident that this visit will be a complete success. China is ready to work with Azerbaijan to follow the important consensus reached by our leaders as the fundamental guideline, further advancing China-Azerbaijan relations at a high level and bringing greater benefits to both countries and peoples.

China and Azerbaijan may be far apart, but our friendship has deep roots. As early as the times of the ancient Silk Road, our two peoples began a journey of mutual exchange, learning, and cooperation. After Azerbaijan regained its independence, China was among the first countries to recognize the state and establish diplomatic ties, marking a new chapter in our bilateral ties. As a Chinese saying goes, “When drinking water, one should never forget those who dug the well.” President Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of Azerbaijan, was not only the architect of the country’s modernization but also a key figure in establishing the foundation for strong China-Azerbaijan ties. He prioritized strengthening relations with China in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, laying a solid foundation for the long-term, healthy, and stable development of our bilateral relations and making significant contributions to this cause.

President Ilham Aliyev has always placed great importance on strengthening ties with China and is a true friend of the Chinese people. He and President Xi Jinping have met on multiple occasions, establishing a close working relationship and a deep personal friendship as well. In July last year, our two heads of state jointly announced the elevation of China-Azerbaijan relations to the level of a strategic partnership, paving the way for even greater cooperation across various sectors.

High-level exchanges between our countries have become more frequent, and mutual political trust has continued to grow. We firmly support each other on issues concerning our core interests. In multilateral fora such as the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), our two countries maintain close communication and are jointly committed to establishing a more just and equitable international order. Our economic and trade cooperation has achieved remarkable results. In 2024, bilateral trade set a new high record. Recently, the 10th Session of the China-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Trade Cooperation has been held, where both sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, transportation and communications, green energy, infrastructure, and the digital economy. Azerbaijan was among the first countries to participate in the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, and China is actively involved in advancing the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. In 2024, the number of China-Europe freight trains passing through Azerbaijan increased 30-fold compared to the previous year, making a significant contribution to maintaining global supply chain and industrial chain stability. People-to-people exchanges between our countries are also flourishing. The “Chinese language boom” and “China fever” are gaining momentum in Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani government has implemented a one-year visa-free policy for Chinese citizens, and both sides are exploring further measures to facilitate travel between our peoples.

As the Chinese saying goes “When all contribute their firewood a strong fire would be build up.” Azerbaijan has a similar proverb: “Our strength is in unity.” This clearly reflects the spirit of cooperation and solidarity that is deeply ingrained in the hearts of our two peoples. As key members of the Global South, both China and Azerbaijan support a multipolar world and are committed to promoting economic globalization. In the face of a complex and turbulent international landscape, it is even more crucial for us to strengthen our unity, stay true to the right path, and firmly stand on the side of history and progress in human civilization. Together, we must uphold international fairness and justice and work towards building a shared future for mankind.

Looking ahead, the strategic partnership between China and Azerbaijan is full of promise and opportunity. As the new Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan, I am committed to fulfilling my duties with dedication and perseverance, striving to be a strong advocate for the friendship between our two nations, an active promoter of practical cooperation, and a sincere facilitator of people-to-people friendship and exchanges. I look forward to working closely with friends from all sectors in Azerbaijan, enhancing mutual understanding, and making every effort to advance the development of China-Azerbaijan strategic partnership to new heights.

