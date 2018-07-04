Prosecutor General: "Criminal case was initiated in connection with the incident at Mingachevir TPS"

A criminal case was initiated in connection with the incident at Mingachevir Thermal Power Station, said Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Zakir Garalov at a meeting under President Ilham Aliyev connected with the situation in the country's energy system.

"The relevant investigative measures continue. A criminal case was initiated for articles "violation of fire safety rules", "abuse of office" and "negligence". An investigation team was set up by joint order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The necessary investigative measures are being taken at the scene,” Garalov said, APA reports.

The General Prosecutor also said that the scene was inspected, documents seized and interrogations were conducted.

