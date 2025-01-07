Prosecutor reads out indictment against individuals arrested in Azerbaijan for spying for France

Prosecutor reads out indictment against individuals arrested in Azerbaijan for spying for France

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Court of Grave Crimes on Tuesday resumed the trial of Martin Ryan, a foreign national accused of espionage on behalf of France, and Azad Mammadli, an Azerbaijani citizen facing charges of treason.

Judge Elmin Rustamov presided over the session, where the defendants were informed of their rights. Martin Ryan was provided with legal counsel and a translator, News.Az reports.The court session, attended by both local and international media as well as foreign embassy staff, began with the reading of the indictment by the public prosecutor.The criminal case against Ryan and Mammadli was initiated by Azerbaijan's State Security Service.Martin Ryan, a French and British citizen born in 1988, holds a higher education degree and was involved in entrepreneurial activities in Azerbaijan, serving as the CEO of Merkorama.According to the prosecution's evidence, Ryan was recruited as a spy by agents of the French DGSE (Directorate General for External Security).He allegedly gathered information on weapons and ammunition produced in Azerbaijan, the composition of the Azerbaijani army during the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020, individuals in military service or reserve who could be approached, Azerbaijani nationals educated in French abroad, foreign nationals and legal entities operating in Azerbaijan, opportunities for covert financial transfers through Azerbaijan to other countries at the request of the French intelligence service, as well as Azerbaijan’s relationships with the UK, Algeria, Türkiye, Pakistan, Iran, China, Somalia, Central Asian states, military cooperation plans, and imported weapons and ammunition.Ryan is also suspected of establishing targeted personal relationships with individuals working at foreign embassies in Azerbaijan, obtaining information from them, and passing it on to foreign intelligence agencies.The indictment also notes that Ryan introduced Azad Mammadli to French intelligence officers at his rented flat in the Sabail district of Baku and at a restaurant in the capital. Mammadli was allegedly promised foreign citizenship in exchange for work he was to carry out.If found guilty, both Martin Ryan and Azad Mammadli face imprisonment for a period of 12 to 20 years. During the open court session, defendant Martin Ryan admitted partial guilt in the case and acknowledged the existence of evidence confirming his involvement. The next court hearing is scheduled for February 19, when the defendants will testify.Note that, Martin Ryan and other suspects were arrested on December 4, 2023.Azad Mammadli, who was arrested alongside Ryan, was born in 1995 and worked as a lawyer at the International Bank of Azerbaijan. In 2023, he moved to the UK, where he was employed. Mammadli was arrested two months after returning to Azerbaijan.

News.Az