Protest again rise in price being held in Yerevan - PHOTOS + VIDEO

Today, the Armenian block "Way Out" is holding a march against the price increase.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to news.am that the march began with the Square of Charles Aznavour near the "Moscow" cinema.

"Ubiquitous price increases began from the first days of 2018 with a new force, further aggravating the already extremely difficult social situation. We say "No!" to the rise in prices and the tax burden," the statement of the alliance noted.

