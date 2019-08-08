Yandex metrika counter

Protest with brooms results in clash with police in Yerevan

  • Region
  • Share
Protest with brooms results in clash with police in Yerevan

A protest was staged today outside Yerevan Municipality in the Armenian capital.

The protest was staged by a former member of the Yerevan Council of Elders Sona Aghekyan. Her supporters with brooms demand to resolve the problem of garbage disposal in Yerevan.

Subsequently, a dispute broke out between the protesters and the city hall’s cleanup personnel, after which police detained three people, News. am reported.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      