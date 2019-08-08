Protest with brooms results in clash with police in Yerevan

Protest with brooms results in clash with police in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A protest was staged today outside Yerevan Municipality in the Armenian capital.

The protest was staged by a former member of the Yerevan Council of Elders Sona Aghekyan. Her supporters with brooms demand to resolve the problem of garbage disposal in Yerevan.

Subsequently, a dispute broke out between the protesters and the city hall’s cleanup personnel, after which police detained three people, News. am reported.

News.Az

News.Az