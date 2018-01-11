Protesters try to block the road in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Supporters of the members of the Sasna Tsrer group Armen Bilyan and Smbat Barseghyan, who declared a hunger strike 25 days ago, held a protest near the office of the Ombudsman of Armenia on January 11, Novosti Armenii reported.

According to the information, the demonstrators met with the staff of the office of the human rights defender, and then headed towards Mashtots Avenue. Reaching the intersection of this avenue and Pushkin's street, they tried to block the road, but the police drove the protesters out of the busy part of the street.

The edition reminds that Armen Bilyan and Smbat Barseghyan declared a hunger strike on December 19. They demand that they be transferred from the penal institution "Nubarashen" to the "Armavir" penal establishment.

News.Az

