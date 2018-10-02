Protestors block parliament building in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large number of citizens have gathered in front of the Armenian parliament in Yerevan to protest against amendments to the parliament’s regulations that had b

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Baghramyan Avenue.

Meanwhile, the bill suggests considering the parliament session postponed so that dissolution of the parliament could be avoided.

Earlier in the day the Armenian parliament pushed through the controversial bill on rules of procedure with 67 votes ‘for’ and one vote ‘against’. Armenian PM called on the citizens to gather in Baghramyan Avenue and surround the building of the parliament.

Pashinyan said that the adoption of the bill would mean "the official beginning of the counter-revolution."

