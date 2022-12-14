Protests near Azerbaijan’s Shusha enter third day, number of protesters growing

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the third straight day, environmental activists and representatives of non-governmental organizations from Azerbaijan have been holding protests near Shusha, close to the post of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, which is temporarily stationed in the area, News.Az reports.

The number of protesters is increasing.

The protesters demand that temporary Russian peacekeepers prevent illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan’s natural resources in the region. They also demand that the commander of the peacekeeping contingent, major general Volkov speak to them and listen to their demands.

