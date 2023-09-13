Azerbaijan suppresses provocation of illegal Armenian armed detachments in Kalbajar direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 13, at about 19:00, the reconnaissance-sabotage group of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, attempted to advance the territory where the Azerbaijan Army Units are deployed, using ravine gaps between the combat positions of Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Marjimak settlement of Kalbajar region in order to carry out terrorist-sabotage operations, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

Sabotage was suppressed thanks to the vigilance of Azerbaijan Army's servicemen on combat duty.

The reconnaissance-sabotage group was forced to retreat with one member wounded.





News.Az