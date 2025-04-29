PSG edge Arsenal 1-0 in Champions League semi-final first leg

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paris Saint-Germain took a crucial step toward the UEFA Champions League final with a 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg of their semi-final clash.

Ousmane Dembélé was the hero for the visitors, scoring the only goal of the match just four minutes into the game, NewsAz reports.

PSG’s early strike held firm despite Arsenal’s efforts to equalize, giving the French side a valuable advantage heading into the return leg.

The decisive second leg will take place on May 7 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

***

Ousmane Dembélé fired Paris Saint-Germain into an early lead against Arsenal, scoring just 3 minutes and 15 seconds into the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

The goal marks the fastest scored by a PSG player in the 2024/2025 Champions League campaign and is Dembélé’s eighth of the tournament. It’s also his first goal in the competition since March 11, 2025, when he netted against Liverpool.

PSG go into the halftime break with the advantage.

***

The UEFA Champions League semi-final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain kicked off at the Emirates Stadium.

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic is officiating the first leg, with assistant referees Andraz Kovacic and Tomaz Klancnik supporting him on the sidelines.

***

LINE-UPs

Arsenal: Raya Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Merino, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard.

Subs: Neto, Setford, White, Tierney, Zinchenko, Henry-Francis, Nwaneri, Butler-Oyedeji, Kabia, Sterling.

PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Vitinha, Ruiz, Neves, Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele.

Subs: Safonov, Tenas, Hernandez, Beraldo, Kimpembe, Mayulu, Zaire-Emery, Lee, Barcola, Mbaye, Ramos.

***

Arsenal host Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, marking the start of a highly anticipated UEFA Champions League semifinal between two clubs eager to finally secure European glory.

Led by Mikel Arteta, the Gunners come into the tie full of confidence after a stunning performance against Real Madrid. Arsenal dismantled the 14-time European champions with a dominant 3-0 win at home before sealing the deal with a 2-1 victory at the Bernabeu, completing a remarkable 5-1 aggregate win that shocked much of the football world, News.Az reports.

Reaching the semifinals for only the third time in their history—and the first since 2009—Arsenal are now dreaming of European triumph with renewed hope.

Arsenal’s midfield puzzle is Arteta’s biggest headache. Thomas Partey, suspended after a rash booking at the Bernabeu, joins a crowded injury list that includes Gabriel (hamstring), Kai Havertz (hamstring), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Gabriel Jesus (ACL) and Jorginho (chest), who may miss the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, Luis Enrique’s youthful, vibrant squad swept aside Liverpool and Aston Villa en route to the last four, though a 3-2 second-leg stumble against Villa served as a reminder of their mortal side.

News.Az