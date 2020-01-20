Yandex metrika counter

Publication on 30th anniversary of January 20 tragedy posted on President Ilham Aliyev’s official Facebook page

A publication on the 30th anniversary of January 20 tragedy has been posted on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s official Facebook page.

“January 20 is the glory and heroism page of our history,” reads the publication.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

