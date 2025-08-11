Putin and Armenian PM Pashinyan discuss recent U.S. meetings in phone call

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation on Monday, during which Pashinyan updated Putin on his recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Last week, Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Trump at the White House, where they signed a joint declaration expressing commitment to advancing a final peace settlement aimed at ending over 30 years of intermittent conflict, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Kremlin highlighted the significance of this step toward peace and said Putin briefed Pashinyan on his own discussions with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, as well as Russia’s preparations for the upcoming summit between Putin and Trump scheduled for Friday in Alaska.

News.Az