Putin and Macron mull Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron hold phone conversation today, News.az reports citing the Kremlin press service.

Leaders of Russia and France discuss the situation around Ukraine,

"At the initiative of the French side, a telephone conversation took place between President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron. An exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine continued," the message says.

