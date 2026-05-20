Putin and Xi hold crucial talks in Beijing after Trump’s China visit - VIDEO

The meeting is expected to focus on bilateral relations, trade, energy cooperation, the conflict in Ukraine and the ongoing tensions involving Iran and the United States, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

Putin arrived in Beijing accompanied by a large delegation that includes deputy prime ministers, government ministers and business representatives. The two sides are also expected to sign a joint statement and several cooperation agreements following the talks.

Energy cooperation remains a key part of relations between Moscow and Beijing, with China continuing to absorb a major share of Russian crude oil exports. Bilateral trade between the two countries exceeded $240 billion in 2023, reflecting the growing economic partnership between the two powers.

The visit also coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation between Russia and China. Putin is later expected to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang to continue discussions on economic cooperation and trade development.