Putin: Azerbaijan achieved high reputation in global arena

Azerbaijan has achieved a high reputation in the global arena, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day.

The Russian leader stressed that Azerbaijan has gained noticeable achievements in social, economic, scientific, technological and other areas.

“Your country has achieved a high reputation in the global arena, and plays an active role in addressing many important issues on the international agenda,” Putin said.

Russia highly appreciates relations with Azerbaijan based on the traditions of friendship and mutual respect, said Putin, adding. “I am confident that through joint efforts we will further strengthen our strategic partnership and fruitful cooperation in all the areas in the interest of the welfare of our peoples and regional security and stability.”

