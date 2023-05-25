Yandex metrika counter

Putin: Azerbaijan's economic relations with member countries of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council are constantly growing

Putin: Azerbaijan's economic relations with member countries of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council are constantly growing

Azerbaijan's economic relations with member countries of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in a bilateral format are constantly growing and are important for all of us – both for Azerbaijan and for each member country of the organization, said President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin 

Putin made the remarks while speaking during an expanded meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow on Thursday. 


