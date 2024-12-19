Putin challenges West to ‘high-tech duel’ over Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a challenge to the West, suggesting they select a target in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and attempt to defend it against a Russian missile attack.

"Let them [West] call us and those in the West and the US who pay for their analysis out to conduct sort of a technological experiment and have a 21st century-style high-tech duel," Putin stated, News.Az reports, citing TASS. "Let them choose a target, say, in Kyiv, and amass their air and missile defense systems there, while we will launch an Oreshnik missile at the target. We’ll see what happens. We are ready for such an experiment," he added.

