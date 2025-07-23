Putin dismisses Trump’s 50-day ceasefire deadline as ‘emotional’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not concerned about U.S. President Donald Trump’s 50-day deadline for Russia and Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire, according to a Guardian report citing Kremlin insiders.

Despite Trump's threats to impose “severe tariffs” on Russia and ramp up arms supplies to Ukraine, including Patriot air defense systems, sources say Putin views the U.S. leader as “emotional and susceptible to influence,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media

"Moscow is disappointed and upset that it didn’t work out with Trump… but Putin’s maximalist goals in Ukraine remain his priority," a former Kremlin official said.

Another source suggested that Russia's recent missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, shortly after Trump-Putin talks, were a “strategic mistake” that misjudged Trump’s reaction.

Putin reportedly sees the 50-day ultimatum as an opportunity to push his own agenda.

"A lot can happen in 50 days — and Putin knows that," a Russian foreign policy insider told the Guardian, noting that Moscow will continue making overtures toward Washington, viewing the current tensions as “not irreversible.”

Trump’s deadline, announced on July 14, has drawn mixed responses from Ukraine’s allies. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas welcomed Washington’s pressure on Moscow but called 50 days “too long” given the ongoing civilian casualties.

Meanwhile, analysts such as Tatiana Stanovaya suggest that Putin remains determined to continue the war until the West concedes to “peace on Russia’s terms.”

News.Az