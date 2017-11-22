Putin, Erdogan and Rouhani agree on holding Syrian national dialogue congress in Sochi

+ ↺ − 16 px

An all-Syrian congress, which will see wide representation of the country’s opposition, is to be held in Sochi, Vladimir Putin said after talks with the Turkish

“The presidents of Iran and Turkey supported the initiative to convene an all-Syrian forum-congress of the national dialogue in Syria. We agreed to hold this important event at the proper level and ensure the participation of representatives of different sectors of Syrian society,” Putin said after the talks in Sochi on Wednesday.



“We’ve tasked the Foreign Ministries, the representatives of special services and Defense Departments to work out the list of participants and the timing of the congress to be held here, in Sochi," the Russian president added.



The all-Syrian congress is aimed at “gathering delegates from various political parties, internal and external opposition, ethnic and confessional groups at the negotiating table,” Putin said.

News.Az

News.Az