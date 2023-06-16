Putin: Leopards are on fire, F-16s will also be on fire, no one should doubt that

Leopards are on fire, F-16s will also be on fire, no one should doubt that, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary meeting of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, News.az reports.

Responding to the question about NATO's participation in the Ukrainian war, the Russian President said that the Northern Alliance was involved in the conflict.

