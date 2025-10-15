Putin meets Syria’s al-Sharaa in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Syria's interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, who is on his first visit to Moscow.

Speaking at the meeting, Putin noted that Moscow has always been guided by the Syrian people’s interests in its relations with Damascus, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Russia has never treated Syria based on political circumstances or special interests. For all these decades, we have been guided solely by the interests of the Syrian people," Putin emphasized.

According to the Russian leader, Moscow has strong, genuine ties with the Syrian people. "Suffice it to say, hundreds and perhaps thousands of people are bound by friendships and marriages," the Russian leader added.

News.Az