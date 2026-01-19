Putin receives US invitation to join Gaza Peace Board

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to join the Board of Peace on Gaza, and the proposal is currently under consideration, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"President Putin has indeed received an offer through diplomatic channels to join this Board of Peace. We are currently studying all the details of this proposal," Peskov said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"We hope to contact the US side to clarify all the details," he added.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s spokesman said that US leader Donald Trump had invited his Kazakh counterpart to join the Board of Peace for managing the Gaza Strip and that Kazakhstan would become one of the founding states. It was previously reported that leaders of several other countries had received offers from the US to join this body. The council is expected to begin work during the second phase of the peace plan, which was agreed upon by Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas in October 2025, with mediation from Egypt, Qatar, the US, and Türkiye.

News.Az