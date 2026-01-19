Tokayev accepts Trump’s invitation to join Gaza Board of Peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has accepted US President Donald Trump’s invitation to join the Board of Peace for the Gaza Strip, the Kazakh leader’s aide and press secretary, Ruslan Zheldibay, confirmed.

“After statements from other world leaders, it is important to note that an official message was received from President Donald Trump. President Tokayev was among the first world leaders invited to join the Board of Peace, with Kazakhstan becoming one of the founding states,” Zheldibay said, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

He added that Tokayev “sent a letter to the US president, expressing sincere gratitude and confirming his agreement to join the new body.” The president also “reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s determination to contribute meaningfully to sustainable peace in the Middle East, build trust between nations, and ensure global stability.”

Zheldibay noted that Astana had initially refrained from publicizing the invitation, believing it would be inappropriate to comment before the Trump administration did so. “However, the process has now progressed,” he added.

Earlier reports indicate that the US invited several world leaders to join the Trump-led Board of Peace, which is expected to begin operations during the second phase of the peace plan brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the US between Israel and Hamas in October 2025.

During Tokayev’s visit to the US in November 2025, Trump also announced that Kazakhstan would join the Abraham Accords on the normalization of relations with Israel, despite Kazakhstan having maintained diplomatic ties with Israel for over 30 years. Tokayev emphasized that the decision reflects Kazakhstan’s commitment to stabilizing the situation in the Middle East. On January 10, Tokayev held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who thanked Astana for joining the accords.

News.Az