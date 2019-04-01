Putin says Russia ready to provide further assistance in Karabakh conflict settlement

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed his country’s readiness to provide further assistance in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

In a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Putin said Russia is ready to provide further assistance in finding solution on the key aspects of the settlement, including through the OSCE Minsk Group, Kremlin said in a statement.

Pashinyan, in turn, informed about his recent meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and thanked the Russian side for considerable mediating role in the talks.

