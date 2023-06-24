Putin says Wagner’s ‘armed mutiny’ is treason, vows to punish traitors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an emergency televised address on Saturday that an “armed mutiny” by the Wagner Group mercenary force was treason, and that anyone who had taken up arms against the Russian military would be punished, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Putin said he would do everything to protect Russia, and that “decisive action” would be taken to stabilize the situation in Rostov-on-Don, a southern city where Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his forces had taken control of all military installations.

