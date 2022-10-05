Putin signs decree taking Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant into Russian federal ownership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a decree that puts the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine under Russian state control — and amends the country's constitution by admitting new regions into the Russian Federation, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Putin also instructed the cabinet to determine how to regulate and operate the Zaporizhzhia plant — which has been under Russian military control since March — through 2028.

