Putin to attend trilateral summit on Syria in Ankara on September 16

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Ankara, Turkey, on September 16 to take part in a trilateral summit on Syria, as well as will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Iran Hassan Rouhani, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS informs.

“You know that a trilateral meeting on Syria between the guarantors of the Astana peace process and facilitation of the Syrian settlement is planned for Monday”, he said. “This meeting will take place in Ankara, the president will travel there”. Peskov also announced that a number of bilateral meetings would be held.

