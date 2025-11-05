Qarabag and Chelsea match starts - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UEFA Champions League group stage match between Qarabag and Chelsea has officially kicked off, News.Az reports.

The match is being held at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.

Starting at 21:45 local time, the stands are fully packed, with fans passionately cheering for their teams.

Qarabag, as the home side, has been active from the opening minutes, while Chelsea is trying to take control of ball possession.

